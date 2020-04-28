Left Menu
ITI develops protective device for frontline health professionals

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:07 IST
The Government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here has come up with protective devices for the frontline medical professionals fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic by developing an aerosol box for intubation process. The aerosol box consists of a transparent plastic cube designed to cover a patient's head, which has two circular paths through which the medical professionals hands can enter to perform airway procedure.

When medical professionals are in the vicinity of COVID-19 patients, they are exposed to the virus directly and become highly vulnerable. The transparent aerosol box, however, significantly reduces the exposure of virus to the medical professionals, said ITI Principal, Rajat Kumar Panigrahy. A team of ITI-Berhampur led by Panigrahy has planned, designed, and developed the aerosol box. Necessary laser- cutting, drilling and fitting were done after taking feedbacks from senior doctors of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, he said.

The box was prepared from 4-mm transparent acrylic sheets. The cutting of the sheets is done using laser cutting machines to ensure airtight joints, said Panigrahy. Ganjam district administration had given suggestion for development of the aerosol boxes to protect the medical professionals who get directly exposed to the virus. "We have developed two such boxes on a pilot basis. If the administration orders more such boxes, we will manufacture", he said.

Commending the job done by the institute, a senior official said the newly developed protective equipment will be examined by health and medical professionals and appropriate steps will be taken. The cost of development of a box is around Rs 3000, he added.

Besides the aerosol box, the institute has also developed face shield for the medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients. Named as ITI-face shield, this protective gear has been developed using foam lining and elastic band. "It will completely cover the face, eye and neck. The shield is also very comfortable to wear," he said.

Its an essential personal protective equipment for use by the medical staff, police personnel, ambulance drivers and health workers who are at high risk in view of coronavirus pandemic, he added. "As a technical institute, we also have social responsibilities towards the society when the entire country is facing a crisis," he added.

Earlier the ITI has developed sanitized cloth masks and hand sanitizer in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur for frontline COVID-19 warriors..

