Five returnees from Shri Hazur Sahib test positive for COVID-19, all pilgrims to be quarantined: Punjab govt

As five asymptomatic people who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarn Taran district, all those returning from the pilgrimage will be put in quarantine facilities of the district administration, Anurag Aggarwal Principal Secretary state Health and Family Welfare Department said.

ANI | Tarn Taran (Punjab) | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As five asymptomatic people who returned from Shri Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarn Taran district, all those returning from the pilgrimage will be put in quarantine facilities of the district administration, Anurag Aggarwal Principal Secretary state Health and Family Welfare Department said. "As 5 asymptomatic persons returning from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarn Taran, it has been decided that all returnees coming from Hazur Sahib are to be put in quarantine facilities," he said.

The District Health Department will collect samples of all returning pilgrims at quarantine facility as they all will be tested for COVID-19. He said if found positive, they will be put under isolation in state quarantine facilities, and if negative, they will be put under home quarantine for 14 days. (ANI)

