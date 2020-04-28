German minister eyes gastronomy rescue fund if lockdown very long

German minister eyes gastronomy rescue fund if lockdown very longReuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:01 IST
Germany is ready to offer further financial aid to companies if necessary due to the coronavirus and a fund for the gastronomy sector may be needed if the lockdown lasts longer than expected, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.
"As Economy Minister, I am saying if contrary to expectations, it lasts a long time until a full opening is possible, we will have to reconsider aid, then we would need something like a rescue fund for gastronomy," he told ZDF television.
