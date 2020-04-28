Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing gatherings of up to 10 peopleReuters | Vienna | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:24 IST
Austria is loosening its general lockdown rules by allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.
The rules, which include guidance that the public only leaves their homes for a limited number of reasons including shopping or exercise, are due to expire on April 30. Anschober told a news conference there was no need to extend them.
