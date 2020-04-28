Left Menu
Development News Edition

In lockdown UK shoppers make fewer supermarket trips but spend more - Kantar

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:34 IST
In lockdown UK shoppers make fewer supermarket trips but spend more - Kantar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British grocery sales grew 5.5% year-on-year in the four weeks to April 19 as consumers adapted to life under coronavirus lockdown, making fewer trips to stores but spending more when there, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said that while April's growth was significantly lower than March's record growth of 20.6% when Britons were building-up stocks for the lockdown, sales were still 524 million pounds ($652 million) higher than they were in April 2019. It said on average, UK households shopped only 14 times for groceries over the four weeks, a record low and down from 17 in more normal times.

But the drop in shopping trips was matched by a corresponding uplift in the amount spent on each visit to 26.02 pounds - the highest figure ever recorded by Kantar and 7 pounds greater than last year. The researcher said online sales accounted for 10.2% of the total grocery market, has been about 7% prior to the crisis, with the greatest increase among older shoppers.

In the 12 week period to April 19, total grocery sales rose 9.1% year-on-year. Market leader Tesco's sales were up 7.2%, with Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons up 8.4%, 3.5%, and 4.3% respectively.

Sales at discounters Aldi and Lidl were up 8.8% and 14.8% respectively. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...

Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights, stop signs

With a software update, some of the Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs. The update is available in vehicles equipped with the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot, which the ...

UPDATE 1-Thailand's coronavirus medics feel strain even as cases decline

For Bangkok nurse Kanjana Kamoun, the coronavirus Intensive Care Ward is not only where she works all day, it is where she thinks she is when she wakes up in the middle of the night, anxious and afraid. Even as the number of new cases is sl...

Germany hopes for rain to avoid 3rd straight summer drought

Germanys farmers, foresters, and firefighters are eagerly awaiting widespread rain forecast for later this week, as a warm, dry spring has raised fears of third summer drought in as many years. Ahead of a virtual climate meeting Tuesday for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020