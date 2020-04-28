Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Two patients cured in C'garh; 3 active cases remain

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:31 IST
COVID-19: Two patients cured in C'garh; 3 active cases remain

Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday after recovering from the infection, an official said. At least 34 persons have been discharged from the hospital, which now only has three active cases left, a public relations officer from AIIMS said.

"The hospital has discharged two women from Katghora town in Korba district, after they tested negative for the infection in two consecutive tests," he said. As of now, three patients, including a male nursing officer of AIIMS, were recuperating in the hospital's isolation ward, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with 27 confirmed cases reported there till April 16. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37; New cases 0; Deaths 0; Discharged 34; Active cases 3; People tested so far 14,987. PTI TKP ARU ARU

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases, tally 14951 now

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As of 28 April 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health MOH has preliminarily con...

ADB approves $1.5 billion financing to support India's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Tuesday approved a 1.5 billion dollar loan to India to help fund its response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. This includes support for immediate priorities like disease containment and ...

Maha: 4 employees in secretariat test positive for coronavirus

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days in view of four employees testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The affected employees of a state government department have been shift...

World Bank signs $40 million loan deal to help Bhutan undertake reform program

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank today signed a 40 million budget support loan agreement to help Bhutan undertake a comprehensive reform program to enhance its fiscal management and realize its development goals. The agreem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020