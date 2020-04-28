Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK on track to become one of Europe's worst hit in COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:07 IST
UK on track to become one of Europe's worst hit in COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data on Tuesday that showed deaths from COVID-19 had already topped 20,000 by April 17, including a fast-rising toll in care homes.

The Office for National Statistics said the death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35% higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 21,284 people overall had died as of April 17 with mentions of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on their death certificates.

That was some 35% higher than the 13,917 people who died in hospitals, as published by the government on April 18. That takes the United Kingdom's total death toll as of April 17 beyond those reported by France - which also includes deaths in care homes - and Spain, according to Reuters calculations, though lower than Italy's total toll.

A trebling of deaths in care homes in England and Wales within the space of a few weeks contributed to a far higher toll. The ONS said that overall 7,316 people had died in care homes overall during the 16th week of 2020, almost treble the number reported in the 13th week.

According to figures released by the health ministry on Monday, 21,092 people had died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway NH 66 here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress ML...

Imran cracks whip on media team, ropes in ex-Army spokesman amidst growing criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has fired his special aide on IB and replaced her with a powerful former military spokesman as he revamped his media team for the second time since coming to power amidst mounting criticism for failing to ...

Nation awaits clear exit strategy from lockdown: Cong to PM

The Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out a clear exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown after May 3, saying the nation is waiting for it. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister i...

Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases, tally 14951 now

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As of 28 April 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health MOH has preliminarily con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020