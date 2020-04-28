Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cemeteries off-limits as Israelis honour war dead under coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:21 IST
Cemeteries off-limits as Israelis honour war dead under coronavirus

With military cemeteries and ceremonies off-limits, Israelis went online on Tuesday to honour the dead in annual remembrances held under the shadow of the coronavirus crisis.

As on every Memorial Day, a siren to honour soldiers and Israeli civilians killed in Palestinian bombings and other attacks sounded in the morning, bringing lighter-than-usual traffic to a halt. People who have been staying home under partial lockdowns stood on flag-draped balconies to observe a two-minute silence during one of Israel's most solemn days of the year.

After sunset on Tuesday, the country's mood shifts, with the start of Independence Day celebrations. But this year public events are banned and some cities will forgo fireworks to save money in an economic crisis caused by the pandemic. With bereaved families urged to stay away in the name of public health, troops in surgical masks videotaped themselves saluting graves in military cemeteries. The footage was sent to relatives of the dead as a tribute.

"I know how hard this is," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message, noting that he had also been denied the customary graveside visit to pay respects to his brother Yoni, who died leading a 1976 rescue of Israeli hostages in Uganda. "This year, on this day, we will remember them in many other ways - with stories, songs, films, lit candles, meetings screened online and, above all, in our hearts."

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported 15,589 coronavirus cases and 208 deaths. With around 100 ventilators taken up by COVID-19 sufferers and another 2,000 on standby, the government is easing curbs. But it reimposed lockdowns for the back-to-back Memorial Day and Independence Day.

The former began on Monday night with a state ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Under social-distancing rules, the televised event was held without an audience present at the Jewish holy site. From home, war veterans held video chats about lost comrades or watched roll-calls of the dead aired by Israeli TV stations.

With shared pandemic concerns in the Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Syria having contributed to relative quiet on Israel's borders, armed forces chief Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi noted the military role in curbing the coronavirus and developing counter-measures. "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is mobilised with all its might in the war against the contagion," he said in a speech. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...

Kin of 65-year-old man, who was first to die of COVID-19 in

The family members of the 65 -year-old COVID-19 patient, who was the first person to die of the infection in Northeast, were discharged from a quarantine facility on Tuesday after completing 24 days of isolation, a senior medical official s...

Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway NH 66 here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress ML...

Imran cracks whip on media team, ropes in ex-Army spokesman amidst growing criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has fired his special aide on IB and replaced her with a powerful former military spokesman as he revamped his media team for the second time since coming to power amidst mounting criticism for failing to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020