Kenya: Bungoma student makes unique handwashing machine

A student of standard three in Bungoma, Kenya has come up with an innovative way of comfortably washing hands. Nine-year-old Stephen Wamukota from Siboti Ward in Bumula Constituency has made a handwashing machine that has left many people amazed by the innovation, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Wamukota, studying at Mukwa Primary School, made the machine that does not require one to touch the liquid soap or the water bucket, which are placed side by side.

Wamukota said that he came up with the idea after watching many people struggling to wash their hands. He began putting together the machine which the help of his father to complete it. He said he only used Sh3,000 to make it.

He said that the money was given to him by his father who has been supporting him to make his innovation dream come true.

"I had the idea of developing this machine and after I started, I became ran out of materials and approached my father who assisted me to complete it," Wamukota said.

His father, James Wamukota, said he had already noted his son has a sharp brain and that he has always been keen and creative.

"I am a radio and phone repairer and my son have just taken up from me. I hope he will grow up to be a great person in the country," he said.