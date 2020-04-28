Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food 2 Go-Go: Oregon strip club brings burlesque to coronavirus carry-out

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:32 IST
Food 2 Go-Go: Oregon strip club brings burlesque to coronavirus carry-out
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Oregon strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as "Food 2 Go-Go."

The red-toned interior of the Lucky Devil Lounge in Southeast Portland has been closed since Governor Kate Brown banned large public gatherings statewide and ordered bars and eateries to end in-house service on March 16. As in many states locking down commerce to curb the spread of COVID-19, the governor allowed carry-out and deliveries.

Determined to keep some semblance of his business intact, Lucky Devil owner Shon Boulden retooled his kitchen to offer food for delivery the very next day, though receipts plummeted absent the club's usual main attractions of scantily clad dancers and a cash bar. Boulden said in a weekend interview with Reuters that in desperation he suggested in a Twitter message that the club would send its dancers out to deliver food.

The tweet was a joke until it went viral. "All of a sudden, a lightbulb went off in my head, and I said, 'I think we should do this,'" Boulden recounted.

Within weeks, the Lucky Devil was up and running with two new adult-entertainment options - a drive-through pole-dance show for carry-out orders, and food deliveries by dancers - accompanied by bouncers to enforce proper social distancing. The club charges $30 extra for each option. Food prices have been kept the same.

"The response has been awesome," Boulden said.

PPE AND PAISTIES

The club's drive-through, promoted on social media with the hashtag "Food 2 Go-Go," drew a steady stream of cars on Friday night. Motorized customers were directed into a large tent, where they were greeted from stages on both sides by pole-dancing women wearing sequined masks and gloves, and little else but nipple pasties, G-string bikini bottoms, and stiletto boots. The performances included throbbing music furnished by a D.J., stage lights, and prizes presented to customers at a safe distance by dancers using long plastic grabbers - like those used to pick up litter. Giveaways have included samples from a local cannabis dispensary and rolls of toilet paper.

One dancer, who goes by the stage name Karma Jane, performed on Friday night in a gas mask. Patrons ranged from carloads of young men and a couple on a motorcycle to a group of women who said they made a 175-mile (280-km) drive south from Seattle to see the show.

"It's a safe way to have some fun," said one of them, Dani Valdes, who works in Seattle-area bars and restaurants and follows some of the Lucky Devil dancers on social media. Boulden said the club is generating only a sixth of its pre-pandemic revenue and most employees earn the equivalent of the minimum wage.

A dancer identifying herself as Elle Stranger said she has worked in the business for 11 years and is making up some lost income through digital erotica. She also works as a sex educator and writer. "I miss the athleticism and the opportunity to make tips," she said of the reduced workload at the Lucky Devil, but added: "The novelty in these really dark, uncertain times is just enough to pick people up."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Eastern Libyan forces say Turkish drone killed 5 civilians

Eastern Libyan forces laying siege on the countrys capital, Tripoli, accused their rivals on Tuesday of staging an attack in which a Turkish drone hit a food truck convoy in the countrys west, killing at least five civilians. The militia gr...

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...

Kin of 65-year-old man, who was first to die of COVID-19 in

The family members of the 65 -year-old COVID-19 patient, who was the first person to die of the infection in Northeast, were discharged from a quarantine facility on Tuesday after completing 24 days of isolation, a senior medical official s...

Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway NH 66 here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress ML...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020