TSHRC seeks reports on death of woman, her new born baby

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) onTuesday sought a report from state health officials on a media report over the death of a woman and her new born baby, after she had to go to six hospitals for consultation amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Commission on its own took cognisance of a news report published in a Telugu daily over the matter and called for reports from Special Chief Secretary Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, District Medical and Health Officer of Mahabubnagar and from Superintendent of Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar and Superintendent, Government Maternity Hospital at Koti here.

The Commission posted the matter to June 16. The media report claimed that the 20-year-old pregnant woman, who belonged to Gadwal district, accompanied by her husband, had to go to six state-run hospitals for the purpose of delivery and other medical problems.

The report saidthe woman first consulted a district hospital at Gadwal for delivery on April 24. She, was, however, advised to go to a big hospital in view of her health condition.

She was shifted to Mahabubnagar General Hospitalin a vehicle by the authorities. The doctors there said her condition was critical and referred her to a hospital in Hyderabad, according to the media report.

As Gadwal is a COVID-19 prevalent district, the doctors at the hospital sent her to another state-run hospital in Hyderabad for testing for the virus infection. After she tested negative, she was sent to a government maternity hospital in the city where she delivered a baby boy on Saturday last.

As the baby had a breathing problem, the infant was taken to a state-run children's hospital where the baby died on Sunday, the report said. As the condition of the woman turned critical, she was taken to a different government hospital in the city where she died while undergoing treatment on Monday night, the report claimed.PTI SJR VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME