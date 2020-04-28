Left Menu
Development News Edition

TSHRC seeks reports on death of woman, her new born baby

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:23 IST
TSHRC seeks reports on death of woman, her new born baby

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) onTuesday sought a report from state health officials on a media report over the death of a woman and her new born baby, after she had to go to six hospitals for consultation amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Commission on its own took cognisance of a news report published in a Telugu daily over the matter and called for reports from Special Chief Secretary Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, District Medical and Health Officer of Mahabubnagar and from Superintendent of Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar and Superintendent, Government Maternity Hospital at Koti here.

The Commission posted the matter to June 16. The media report claimed that the 20-year-old pregnant woman, who belonged to Gadwal district, accompanied by her husband, had to go to six state-run hospitals for the purpose of delivery and other medical problems.

The report saidthe woman first consulted a district hospital at Gadwal for delivery on April 24. She, was, however, advised to go to a big hospital in view of her health condition.

She was shifted to Mahabubnagar General Hospitalin a vehicle by the authorities. The doctors there said her condition was critical and referred her to a hospital in Hyderabad, according to the media report.

As Gadwal is a COVID-19 prevalent district, the doctors at the hospital sent her to another state-run hospital in Hyderabad for testing for the virus infection. After she tested negative, she was sent to a government maternity hospital in the city where she delivered a baby boy on Saturday last.

As the baby had a breathing problem, the infant was taken to a state-run children's hospital where the baby died on Sunday, the report said. As the condition of the woman turned critical, she was taken to a different government hospital in the city where she died while undergoing treatment on Monday night, the report claimed.PTI SJR VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian tycoon arrested, suspected of killing missing wife

One of Norways wealthiest men was arrested Tuesday in connection with his wifes 2018 disappearance and held on suspicion of murder or complicity to murder in a case that police had earlier thought was a kidnapping. Tom Hagen, a media-shy re...

Serbia's parliament debates budget recast with increased deficit

With deputies protected by transparent panels, the Serbian parliament on Tuesday began to debate a budget recast to compensate for economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The recast, adopted by the government last week, envisions...

IMCT satisfied with steps taken by Surat, Ahmedabad administration to combat COVID-19: MHA

The Centre constituted Inter-Ministerial Team during their visit to Surat found that the administration is conducting extensive testing to identify coronavirus cases in the initial stages itself, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretar...

6 entities settle disclosure lapse cases with Sebi by paying Rs 51.5 lakh

Six entities have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged disclosure lapses while dealing in shares of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltds SPBL, by paying a total of Rs 51.5 lakh towards settlement charges. The entities are Time S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020