Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,416, with 48 new deaths -health authorities

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,416, with 48 new deaths -health authoritiesReuters | The Hague | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:27 IST
The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 171 to 38,416 health authorities said on Tuesday, with 48 new deaths.
The country's death toll stands at 4,566, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.
The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.
