Top U.S. Senate Democrat warns of massive layoffs without state aid

Top U.S. Senate Democrat warns of massive layoffs without state aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:27 IST
The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate warned on Tuesday that state and local governments will see "massive" layoffs if Congress fails to act soon to provide financial assistance to help them combat the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
"There's going to be massive layoffs at the state and local level unless we get money to them quickly," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC in an interview.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- US Senate
- Chuck Schumer
- Democratic
- MSNBC
ALSO READ
El Salvador's congress extends national coronavirus emergency law
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee urges state govt to ensure availability of formalin free fish amid lockdown
U.S. Congress stalls over next move on coronavirus aid
Contributions to CM Relief fund should also be counted as CSR expenditure: Congress
U.S. Congress struggles as partisanship stymies new coronavirus bill