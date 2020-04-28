Left Menu
Putin extends Russia's non-working period due to coronavirus until May 11

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:31 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended a non-working period in Russia aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus until May 11, speaking during a televised meeting with senior government officials and regional heads.

Restrictions were due to be lifted at the end of April, but Putin said the peak of Russia's coronavirus infections had not yet been reached.

He ordered the government to come up with fresh measures aimed at supporting the economy and citizens, and to prepare recommendations on gradually easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions by May 5.

