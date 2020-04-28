Left Menu
Kerala CM lauds Kasaragod hospital staff's efforts in reducing COVID-19 cases

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:11 IST
Kerala CM lauds Kasaragod hospital staff's efforts in reducing COVID-19 cases

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lauded the staff of Kasaragod general hospital which discharged the last of its 89 COVID-19 patients who were admitted since the outbreak of the disease last month. Kasaragod had the highest number of coronavirus patients in Kerala --175.

However, the cases there have been reduced to 13 due to the efforts of district authorities and the health staff and the strict implementation of lockdown by the police. "Kasaragod had the highest number of patients in the state. However, the general hospital there had cured 89 patients and the last person was discharged today.

A strong 200-member team of doctors and other health workers have done a wonderful job I would like to congratulate them," Vijayan told media. The general hospital at Kasaragod had 89 patients, while Kanhangad district hospital 43 patients.

The recently opened medical college hospital, which was converted into a coronavirus treatment centre, had 22 patients and Pariyaram medical college treated 19 patients. Two from Kasaragod were treated in Kozhikode Medical college.

"As of now, there are 13 COVID-19 patients in Kasaragod of which eight are treated in the recently opened covid treatement centre and four in Kanhangad district hospital," state Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release. The district was in the news recently for the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state and also for a meagre medical infrastructural facility.

However, the state government swiftly took control of the situation and opened the under construction medical college in the district and converted it into a COVID-19 treatment centre.

