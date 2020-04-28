Rajasthan govt to use tuberculosis-detection machines for coronavirus screening

Rajasthan govt to use tuberculosis-detection machines for coronavirus screeningPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:47 IST
The Rajasthan government will use tuberculosis-detection machines for coronavirus testing, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said. The government will test the coronavirus infection through TB-testing CBNAAT machines which will give results in an hour, he said.
The state does cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) for tuberculosis. Sharma said eight CBNAAT machines have been handed over from different districts to four medical colleges -- SMS Medical College in Jaipur, SN Medical College in Jodhpur, PBM Hospital in Bikaner and New Medical College in Kota -- of the state.
These machines can check a maximum of four samples at a time, he said. The minister said free medicines for a month will be provided to all TB patients of the state..
