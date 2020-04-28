Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranians should be cautious but not afraid of the coronavirus- Rouhani

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:53 IST
Iranians should be cautious but not afraid of the coronavirus- Rouhani

Iranians should be cautious but not afraid of the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday as the country eases restrictions in an attempt to return to normal life.

Iran is one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. “Excessive fear, excessive anxiety, excessive worrying is worse than this corona itself and this virus and can really break up people’s lives and take away people’s comfort,” Rouhani said, according to the official presidency website.

“But at the same time we shouldn’t be careless, meaning there must not be excessive anxiety and worrying and there must be necessary caution.” Iranians have returned to shops, bazaars and parks over the past week as the country eases coronavirus restrictions, with the daily increase in the death toll below 100 since April 14.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 71 in the past 24 hours to 5,877, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Tuesday. The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 92,584, he said.

Seeking a balance between protecting public health and shielding an economy already battered by sanctions, the government has refrained from imposing the kind of wholesale lockdowns on cities seen in many other countries. Health officials have warned that the easing of restrictions could lead to a new wave of infections and state TV in recent days has featured interviews where people on the street are questioned why they are not using masks and gloves. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Catherine Evans and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patients should wear 'Aarogya Setu Embedded Wrist Band' for easy monitoring:Sushil

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday came out with the suggestion that all COVID-19 patients and people put in quarantine should wear Aarogya Setu Embedded Wrist Band in order to monitor their body temperature and sympto...

CM Yogi interacts with students brought back from Kota amid lockdown

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh India, April 28 ANIChief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday interacted with students who returned from the Rajasthans Kota amid the lockdown.The state government has fecilitated their return by pressing into service s...

Shringla holds interactive session with CII; discusses engagement with G20, B20

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and discussed its engagement in the industry and business-related aspects of G20 and B20. He also discussed ...

Business briefs

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said its employees have donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Maharashtra set up to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the lenders employees had pledged Rs 5 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020