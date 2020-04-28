Left Menu
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,992, slowdown continues -health minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:54 IST
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey rose by 92 in the last 24 hours to 2,992, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, continuing a downward trend. The total number of cases rose by 2,392 to 114,653, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States.

Tuesday's increase in case numbers was slightly higher than the last two days, but still broadly in line with a decline since it peaked over 5,000 in mid-April, while the number of daily recoveries has increased. A total of 38,809 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 29,230.

