Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birthday tributes flood in for fund-raising British veteran 'Captain Tom'

Reuters | Bedford | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:33 IST
Birthday tributes flood in for fund-raising British veteran 'Captain Tom'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@jimmywhite147)

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore is in for a very special 100th birthday on Thursday after well-wishers from around the world repaid his record-breaking fundraising efforts by sending tens of thousands of birthday cards. Moore has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for the National Health Service by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame.

People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning Moore into an unexpected focal point for a flood of donations to the state-funded healthcare system which is handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Since completing his 100 laps - breaking both his initial 1,000-pound target and then the Guinness world record for a charity walk - Moore has received over 125,000 birthday cards.

"It's the most amazing outpouring of love for a great man," said James Hodgson, headmaster of the nearby Bedford School in central England, which has taken on the mammoth task of opening and displaying the cards. The floor of the school hall has been transformed into a sea of goodwill messages, carefully curated by volunteers who have spent hours reading them over the last week.

"We've had cards from all around the world, not just the UK ... we've had cards from two-year-olds and we've had cards from 92-year-olds," Hodgson said. Even as more arrive every day, Hodgson said the plan was to display as many as possible and send Moore a photograph of the results.

One hand-drawn card from 11-year old Rebekah in South Wales read: "To My Hero! Thank you for all you have done. You will help a lot of people with the money you have raised xx"

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

USCIRF recommends India, 13 others for 'countries of particular concern' tag; India rejects report

A US commission mandated to monitor religious freedom globally on Tuesday asked the State Department to designate 14 nations, including India, as countries of particular concern, alleging that religious minorities are under increasing assau...

Brazil's JBS praises Trump order to keep meat plants open

U.S. President Donald Trumps planned executive order to keep that countrys meat plants open will bring certainty to the sector, an executive for Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Tuesday. JBS Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti p...

Vehicles carrying liquor bottles seized in Bengal's Bankura during lockdown

The West Bengal Police has seized seven vehicles laden with bottles of Indian made foreign liquor IMFL in Bankura district, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the ban on sale of alcohol, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The incident ...

Steelers exercise Watt's fifth-year option

The Pittsburgh Steelers exercised T.J. Watts fifth-year option. The linebacker will play in 2020 under the final year of his rookie contract, which was four years, 9.26 million.The Steelers announced the option was picked up on Tuesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020