California to 'gradually' reopen once testing, tracing improves -official

California to 'gradually' reopen once testing, tracing improves -officialReuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:24 IST
Some California workplaces, schools and childcare facilities can gradually reopen once the state improves coronavirus testing and contact tracing, the state's health officer said on Tuesday.
This second phase of the state's response to COVID-19 would allow retail curbside pickup, some manufacturing and office work that cannot be done from home, Sonia Angell, the state's public health director, said in a televized address.
"Phase two is in weeks, not months," California Governor Gavin Newsom said in the address. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico;)
