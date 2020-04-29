Left Menu
Chinese Embassy to Uganda donates medical supplies to Uganda amid COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:50 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ChineseEmb_Uga)

Chinese Embassy to Uganda has delivered an assortment of medical supplies to Uganda on April 28, to help the east African country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, handed over the medical supplies to Ruth Aceng, Uganda's Minister of Health.

Zheng said the medical supplies donated include 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 N95 medical masks, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 500 infrared thermometers, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves, and 10,000 pairs of medical isolation shoe cover.

The Embassy has shared the information on their Twitter account.

Zheng said that the second batch would soon be donated to Uganda. "One of the important experiences China has obtained from its fight against the coronavirus is that no matter how vicious the virus is, solidarity stands as the key to our victory against it," he said.

Uganda's Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng has also shared the information on her Twitter account.

Uganda currently has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a total of 47 patients already discharged after recovery.

The country fears that the disease may spread further after some of the positive cases interacted with the public.

