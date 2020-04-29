Chinese Embassy to Uganda donates medical supplies to Uganda amid COVID-19

Chinese Embassy to Uganda has delivered an assortment of medical supplies to Uganda on April 28, to help the east African country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, handed over the medical supplies to Ruth Aceng, Uganda's Minister of Health.

Zheng said the medical supplies donated include 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 N95 medical masks, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 500 infrared thermometers, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves, and 10,000 pairs of medical isolation shoe cover.

The Embassy has shared the information on their Twitter account.

Handover the first batch of Emergency Supplies from the Chinese Government to Uganda Government, Solidarity stands as the key to our victory against the COVID-19.@JaneRuth_Aceng @MinofHealthUG @cidcaofficial pic.twitter.com/z49L96tAk1 — Chinese Embassy in Uganda (@ChineseEmb_Uga) April 28, 2020

Zheng said that the second batch would soon be donated to Uganda. "One of the important experiences China has obtained from its fight against the coronavirus is that no matter how vicious the virus is, solidarity stands as the key to our victory against it," he said.

Uganda's Minister of Health, Ruth Aceng has also shared the information on her Twitter account.

I received a donation of 2,000 N95 respirators, 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 protective equipment, 500 thermometers, 2,000 protective goggles,10,000 examination gloves and 10,000 disposable hospital shoe covers from @ChineseEmb_Uga to support COVID-19 response. Thank you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4GKl4LME1b — Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (@JaneRuth_Aceng) April 28, 2020

Uganda currently has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a total of 47 patients already discharged after recovery.

The country fears that the disease may spread further after some of the positive cases interacted with the public.