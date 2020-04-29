Tanzania reports 196 new positive cases of COVID-19 making a total of 480 cases

Tanzania has reported 196 more positives cases of the novel coronavirus on April 29 which makes the total number jumped to 480, according to a news report by 'Pulselive.co.ke'.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that the country had also registered six more deaths bringing the number of fatalities to 16 since the virus was first recorded in Tanzania.

This rise makes Tanzania the leading country in coronavirus cases, overtaking Kenya which has 374 confirmed cases as on Tuesday, April 28. Rwanda has 207 cases while Uganda has 79 confirmed cases,14 of them being Kenyan and Tanzanian truck drivers.

Tanzania had been criticized for its negligent measures against coronavirus after its President, John Pombe Magufuli allowed churches to continue operating arguing that the coronavirus would not survive in a church or a mosque.

Uganda, which has a total lockdown, has seen fewer cases recorded in the country compared to its neighbors. The country has 79 cases, out of which 42 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The situation in Tanzania is feared to be getting out of hand due to the lack of social distancing and the slow manner information relating to the disease has been shared.

Globally confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed over 3 million, as the United States neared 1 million cases. It comes as many countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures that have brought the world to a standstill over the past eight weeks.