Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania reports 196 new positive cases of COVID-19 making a total of 480 cases

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:40 IST
Tanzania reports 196 new positive cases of COVID-19 making a total of 480 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tanzania has reported 196 more positives cases of the novel coronavirus on April 29 which makes the total number jumped to 480, according to a news report by 'Pulselive.co.ke'.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that the country had also registered six more deaths bringing the number of fatalities to 16 since the virus was first recorded in Tanzania.

This rise makes Tanzania the leading country in coronavirus cases, overtaking Kenya which has 374 confirmed cases as on Tuesday, April 28. Rwanda has 207 cases while Uganda has 79 confirmed cases,14 of them being Kenyan and Tanzanian truck drivers.

Tanzania had been criticized for its negligent measures against coronavirus after its President, John Pombe Magufuli allowed churches to continue operating arguing that the coronavirus would not survive in a church or a mosque.

Uganda, which has a total lockdown, has seen fewer cases recorded in the country compared to its neighbors. The country has 79 cases, out of which 42 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The situation in Tanzania is feared to be getting out of hand due to the lack of social distancing and the slow manner information relating to the disease has been shared.

Globally confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed over 3 million, as the United States neared 1 million cases. It comes as many countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures that have brought the world to a standstill over the past eight weeks.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN human rights expert accuse Myanmar army of fresh abuses

The UNs human rights expert on Myanmar has called for a new investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity during recent fighting in the Southeast Asian country as she approaches the end of her appointment. Yanghee...

Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germanys economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday as the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year.Were facing major chall...

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

The European Unions executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government over what it said was the muzzling of judges in the blocs largest ex-communist country. The EU has long accused the ruling Law and...

'How many have to die?': Neville voices fears over Premier League plans

Gary Neville fears Premier League players lives will be put at risk if football is rushed back too soon after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in Britain. Premier League chiefs are aiming for a return to action in June and several clubs op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020