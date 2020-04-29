Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:11 IST
Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germany's economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday as the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year.

"We're facing major challenges, both economically and politically," Altmaier told reporters in Berlin, presenting the government's updated growth forecast for Europe's largest economy. Berlin cut its estimate for gross domestic product growth in 2020 to -6.3% from +1.1% predicted in January. It expects the recession to bottom out in the second quarter and economic activity to pick up again after that.

For 2021, the government expects the economy to rebound with an expansion rate of +5.2%. The forecasts are based on the assumption that authorities can gradually unwind lockdown measures imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Altmaier warned that authorities should not rush to ease the lockdown measures as this would increase the risk of a second wave of infections which could hamper the expected economic recovery in the second half of the year.

"Because only if we lift economic and social restrictions step-by-step, and with a sense of proportion, can we start with the slow recovery in the second half of year," Altmaier said. The government expects consumer price inflation to drop to 0.5% in 2020 and rebound to 1.5% in 2021.

Unemployment is seen rising to 2.62 million in 2020 from an average 2.27 million in 2019, with the number of people working reduced or zero-hours under the government's expanded Kurzarbeit short-time work schemes expected to soar to 3 million.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Guv seeks resumption of mining activities to save state's economy

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed concern over the states economy coming to a near collapse amid coronavirus crisis and urged the Centre to resume mining activities in the state. In a letter dated April 28 to Home Minister Amit Sha...

Guj: Slums in Surat get fever clinics for COVID-19 screening

Considering the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in slum areas, the civic body in Gujarats Surat city set up fever clinics at these localities to screen suspected patients, a senior official said on Wednesday. Fever clinics with a doctor an...

UK death toll 27,241, opposition Labour leader Starmer says

The United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll is probably higher than 27,241, making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday as he questioned the governments response to the outbr...

Incentives can be given to exporters, but they have to be justified, WTO compliant: Goyal

Incentives can be given to exporters, but they have to be justified, reasonable and compliant with global trade rules, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He was interacting with representatives of different expor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020