Germany wants joint EU planning to protect supply chains -minister

Germany wants joint EU planning to protect supply chains -ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:16 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called on Wednesday for joint European Union planning to safeguard supply chains during future pandemics. Berlin did not want a European autocracy but did want more independence in Europe in medical precursors and masks, Altmaier said.
Asked about German airline Lufthansa, Altmaier said some companies would need liquidity and that the government was speaking to some informally but it would not make any public disclosure for now as such matters are market-sensitive. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)
