Coronavirus: UP govt to add 52,000 beds in hospitals

The Uttar Pradesh government will add 52,000 beds in hospitals across the state to effectively deal with the COVID-19 situation, an official said on Wednesday. While 17,000 of these will be added by the Medical Health Department, 35,000 beds will be arranged by the Medical Education Department. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Medical Health Department and Medical Education Department to arrange additional beds so that patients do not face any problem." The Medical Health Department will arrange 10,000 beds in L-1 hospitals (mainly community health centres), 5,000 in the L-2 hospitals (where oxygen facility is attached with the bed) and 2,000 in L-3 hospitals (where ventilators are available), he said.

Similarly, the Medical Education Department will arrange 20,000 beds in L-1 hospitals, 10,000 in L-2 hospitals and 5,000 in L-3 hospitals, Awasthi added. Earlier in the day, while chairing a meeting at Lok Bhavan here, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to increase pool testing.

The chief minister said young volunteers should be roped in for community surveillance. Volunteers of the Yuvak Mangal Dal, Nehru Yuva Kendra, NCC and the NSS can be roped in. Women self-help groups can be roped in to prepare food at shelter homes and community centres, he said. Adityanath praised the work done by the UP State Road Transport Corporation in bringing back students from Rajasthan’s Kota.

The Industrial Development Department has been told to prepare a plan pertaining to industrial activities in the green and orange zones..