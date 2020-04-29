Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Navy to carry out deeper review of coronavirus-hit ship

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:28 IST
U.S. Navy to carry out deeper review of coronavirus-hit ship

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday said that it would carry out a broader review into the spread of the coronavirus aboard an aircraft carrier, a move likely to delay a decision on the future of the ship's fired captain. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt after the leak of a letter he wrote calling on the Navy for stronger measures to protect the crew.

Last week, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday recommended after a preliminary investigation that Crozier be reinstated. "I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review," acting U.S. Navy Secretary James McPherson said in a statement.

"Therefore, I am directing Admiral Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation," McPherson said. He added that the report would look to provide a "more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command."

The move appears to be in line with the wishes of U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who had been in favor of receiving a completed written investigation before making any decisions Esper had received a verbal briefing on the preliminary inquiry but felt that was insufficient to go forward on the Navy's recommendations.

Officials have told Reuters that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley was also in favor of a broader review. Crozier is one of the 940 sailors from Roosevelt's 4,800-member crew who have tested positive for the coronavirus, effectively taking one of the Navy's most powerful ships out of operation.

Crozier was fired by the Navy's top civilian, then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, against the recommendations of uniformed leaders, who suggested he wait for an investigation into the letter's leak. Modly's decision backfired badly, as members of the crew hailed their captain as a hero for risking his career out of concern for their health in an emotional sendoff captured on video that went viral on social media.

Embarrassed, Modly then compounded his problems by flying out to the carrier to ridicule Crozier over the leak and question his character in a speech to the Roosevelt's crew, which also leaked to the media. Modly then resigned.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22

China on Wednesday said it will hold its annual Parliament session in a different way from May 22 after it was postponed for the first time due to the coronavirus outbreak, signalling that the pandemic which paralysed the country for over t...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come; to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4: MHA.

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4 MHA....

UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020