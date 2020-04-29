Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab's COVID-19 count hits 375

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab rose to 375 on Wednesday including 104 cured and 19 deaths, the state health department said in a statement.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:45 IST
Punjab's COVID-19 count hits 375
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab rose to 375 on Wednesday including 104 cured and 19 deaths, the state health department said in a statement. According to daily state health bulletin, 73 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 86 in Jalandhar and 63 in Patiala.

"The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 375 in Punjab including 104 cured and 19 deaths. 73 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 86 in Jalandhar and 63 in Patiala," health bulletin stated. A total of 18,670 were sent for test out of which reports for 2,605 samples are awaited and 15,690 have tested negative so far, it read.

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22

China on Wednesday said it will hold its annual Parliament session in a different way from May 22 after it was postponed for the first time due to the coronavirus outbreak, signalling that the pandemic which paralysed the country for over t...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come; to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4: MHA.

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4 MHA....

UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020