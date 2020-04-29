Punjab's COVID-19 count hits 375

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab rose to 375 on Wednesday including 104 cured and 19 deaths, the state health department said in a statement. According to daily state health bulletin, 73 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 86 in Jalandhar and 63 in Patiala.

"The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 375 in Punjab including 104 cured and 19 deaths. 73 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 86 in Jalandhar and 63 in Patiala," health bulletin stated. A total of 18,670 were sent for test out of which reports for 2,605 samples are awaited and 15,690 have tested negative so far, it read.

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)