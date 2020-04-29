Left Menu
BP donates jet fuel in U.S. to help with COVID-19 relief

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:19 IST
BP donates jet fuel in U.S. to help with COVID-19 relief

BP is donating 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx and Alaska Airlines to help with the distribution of personal protective equipment in the battle against the new coronavirus.

The jet fuel will be supplied from BP's refinery in Whiting, Indiana and the Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, Washington, BP said in a statement. It will be delivered to Chicago O'Hare and Seattle-Tacoma International airports.

The donation, equivalent to around 9,000 tonnes of jet fuel, is worth roughly $1.5 million, according to Reuters calculations. It comes at a time when traders are struggling to store huge excess quantities of aviation fuels with global flights dropping sharply in response to coronavirus-linked travel restrictions.

BP is providing free fuel to emergency workers in several countries including Britain, Spain and Turkey.

