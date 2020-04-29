Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locked-down UK hospitality firms threaten to take on big insurers

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:34 IST
Locked-down UK hospitality firms threaten to take on big insurers

Top insurers such as AXA , RSA, QBE and Zurich face a potential multi-million pound lawsuit from British pubs, hotels, restaurants and leisure groups, who allege that legitimate business interruption claims have been rejected.

A new Hospitality Insurance Action Group (HIGA) on Wednesday issued a "call to arms" to the sector to step forward and have their policies checked for free in the latest move to tackle insurers over their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The most stringent government lockdown in peacetime history, ordered in March to slow the spread of a disease that has caused more than 24,000 British deaths to date, has left businesses struggling for survival and the economy facing a deep recession.

Lawyers at Mishcon de Reya -- who are already advising a separate action group against Hiscox, a leading insurer of small and medium sized businesses -- said the hospitality sector had been particularly hard hit by the lockdown. "In times of crisis, they expect their insurance to respond," said Sonia Campbell, the head of the insurance disputes practice at the firm.

"Yet I am hearing time and time again that insurers are either stone-walling, unfairly limiting or simply point-blank refusing to pay out under business interruption (BI) policies." Trevor Ayling, the owner of five Renoufs Cheese and Wine Bars in Dorset and Hampshire, in western and southern England, said he had registered with HIGA because he did not have the money to fight his insurers after they ignored or denied his claims.

"A pay-out on our policy would go some way to making reopening a reality, helping to secure Renoufs' future," he said. BRACING FOR BATTLE

Any successful claim will hinge partly on whether the lockdown triggers a clause in business interruption policies designed for insured premises that cannot be used because of restrictions imposed by a public authority, experts say. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said earlier this month that most insurance policies bought by smaller British companies do not cover the coronavirus-related disruption, but that those that do should pay out quickly.

AXA, RSA and Zurich said on Wednesday that very few businesses would have BI cover that would extend to the pandemic, but that they were paying valid claims. QBE also said it was paying valid claims and that its policies did not cover a global pandemic where general movement and business restrictions had been imposed by national governments.

Mishcon de Reya said it hoped to review insurance policies by the end of May before assessing how best to bring a fully-funded group claim. Restaurants and other companies have already filed class action lawsuits in the United States.

Meanwhile, at least three more groups of UK policyholders are considering a lawsuit against Hiscox. Hiscox said last week it would work with the industry, regulators and customers to "seek means of expediting resolution through the range of independent mechanisms available".

Law firm Fieldfisher also said it was advising policyholders with RSA, QBE and Lloyd's of London insurer Argenta. Argenta was not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MHA gives broad hints of extending lockdown beyond May 3

The Centre on Wednesday gave clear indications that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 but with considerable relaxations to people and services in many districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, said there ...

Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels races but still hopes for July start

MotoGPs German, Dutch and Finnish Grands Prix in June and July have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the sport still hopes to start the season during the European summer, CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Wednesday. The cancellati...

COVID-19: Govt allows migrants to go home, says new guidelines soon on relaxations for many districts

Many districts will get considerable relaxations beginning May 4 as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in tremendous gains in the COVID-19 fight, the government said on Wednesday after it paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers...

Chaos at Delhi-Faridabad border as Haryana seals all border points with national capital; will not allow infection to enter state:Khattar

Several people returning to their homes in Faridabad from Delhi were turned back amid chaos and confusion on Wednesday while vegetable supplies to Azadpur mandi were severely disrupted as Haryana sealed all its border points with the nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020