13 healthcare workers test COVID-19 positive at Safdarjung Hospital in last 2 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:14 IST
Thirteen healthcare workers, including seven resident doctors, nurses and a faculty member, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far over the past two months at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, sources said on Wednesday. Also, around 10 healthcare workers, including a resident doctor and five nurses, have contracted the disease so far at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Besides, some security guards have also been infected in the premier hospital.

According to officials, an intern of the Lady Hardinge Medical College, who was deployed at a non-COVID-19 ward at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, also tested positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday. Since the intern is asymptomatic, she has been kept in isolation at YMCA, the officials said.  They added that the contact tracing is being done by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

The latest healthcare staff to get infected by coronavirus at the Safdarjung Hospital is a sanitation worker who was tested positive for the infection on Tuesday. According to the sources, five resident doctors from the medicine department of the Safdarjung Hospital are currently undergoing treatment at the facility.

"All of them are stable and have mild symptoms. They were detected with the infection around three to four days back," a source said. The Safdarjung Hospital has treated and discharged 75 patients so far, the sources said.

Currently, around 55 patients are still admitted and undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Safdarjung Hospital is the nodal COVID-19 facility of the central government.

Several healthcare workers at various hospitals in the national capital have contracted the disease. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

