Bolivia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 10

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 30-04-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 01:29 IST
Bolivia will extend its lockdown against the COVID-19 pandemic until May 10, the government announced on Wednesday, while planning to relax stay-at-home rules in parts of the country little affected by the illness starting May 11. President Jeanine Anez, in a televised message to the nation, said Bolivia will move to a "dynamic" or "less rigid" quarantine on May 11, allowing some people to return to work.

Policy going forward will hinge on the country's success at containing the pandemic, which has killed 55 Bolivians so far with a total 1,053 cases confirmed. "Opening the quarantine a little or closing it completely will depend on how the pandemic is being controlled in each region," she said. "The Ministry of Health will evaluate every seven days how the pandemic evolves in each region. On that basis, decisions will be taken to relax or harden the quarantine."

