Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA gives broader approval to GSK's Zejula for ovarian cancer

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 01:36 IST
U.S. FDA gives broader approval to GSK's Zejula for ovarian cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared expanded use of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Zejula as a first option to keep advanced ovarian cancer at bay in women who have responded to chemotherapy.

The approval, which does not limit the drug to women with certain genetic anomalies, should open up Zejula to expanded use in a larger patient population and could signal a similar opportunity for other drugs in the same class, known as PARP inhibitors. PARP inhibitors work by blocking enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells. They are a growing focus for drug research, with potential for use in breast, lung and prostate cancers.

Zejula is the first PARP inhibitor cleared for use on its own as a first-line maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer patients who do not have a mutation of the BRCA enzyme, which occurs in about 20% of women with ovarian cancer. Maintenance therapy - meaning it is used to help keep cancer from recurring - can significantly boost sales because the drug is typically used for a longer duration.

The FDA nod will help Zejula better compete with rival PARP inhibitors, which include AstraZeneca and Merck & Co's Lynparza and Clovis Oncology's Rubraca. Zejula was previously approved for use as a maintenance therapy in patients who had recurrent bouts of ovarian cancer and as a treatment for patients with specific genetic mutations who had previously been given multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

As first-line maintenance, it can now be used earlier in the course of the disease for patients who have responded to chemotherapy. Wednesday's approval marks a win for GSK's deal-making strategy. It acquired Zejula with its 2019 purchase of drugmaker Tesaro Inc for $5.1 billion, at a time when investors were growing skeptical about the potential of its flagship drug.

"We are very excited," said GSK research head and chief scientific officer Hal Barron. "We said at the time we acquired Tesaro that the PARP class was significantly underappreciated." Under Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, the London-based drugmaker has sold several assets, and bought others in fast-growing markets such as oncology, to try to rejuvenate growth as several of its older drugs face the loss of patent protection.

On Wednesday, GSK's first-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations due to strong demand for its blockbuster shingles vaccine and higher sales of some of its pain relief medicines during the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Microsoft Corp reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, powered by another strong performance from its cloud service Azure as the coronavirus outbreak and home sheltering lead to more people working from home.The...

Pompeo says no sight of North Korea's Kim, real risk of famine in country

The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is watching reports about his health, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there was a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronav...

Jordan lifts driving ban as it eyes normality after tight lockdown

Jordanians took to the streets after a ban was lifted on driving and many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough forty-day curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus.A car driving ban for most...

EU countries push suspension of air travel refund rights

Twelve European Union governments urged the EUs executive body on Wednesday to suspend rules forcing cash-drained airlines to offer full refunds for cancelled flights instead of vouchers for future travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020