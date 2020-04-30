Left Menu
S Africa records highest daily COVID infections as easing of lockdown approaches

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-04-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 02:17 IST
South Africa reported its highest daily coronavirus infection in a 24-hour cycle Wednesday, just a day before the countrywide lockdown moves down to the phase-4 of a five-phase plan to combat COVID-19. There had been a 73% daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 354 new cases taking the total to 5,350, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Wednesday evening. There were also 10 deaths overnight, raising the toll to 103.

The Health Department attributed these large figures to a proportionate increase in the number of tests conducted. "The total number of tests conducted to date is 197,127, of which 11,630 were done in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour period, representing a 66% increase relative to the previous day's tally. "Additionally, we have also recorded the highest COVID positive result yield from a 24-hour cycle of testing at 3%," the statement said.

The department also expressed concern that the number of new cases in the Western Cape Province had almost doubled from 133 on Tuesday to 264 on Wednesday. "In the past 24 hours, the Western Cape contributed to 75% of the total new cases nationally, while only contributing 30% of total tests over the same period.

"These concerning trends have prompted us to plan for additional support to be deployed to the province to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The province has been asked to recruit additional personnel and 30 Cuban doctors will also be sent to reinforce the human resource capacity." As many as 200 doctors from Cuba who arrived in South Africa on Monday are currently in quarantine before being deployed to assist local medical personnel across the country. South Africa has been on an extended 45-day national lockdown that ends on April 30.

From May 1, the country will be on the phase-4 of the lockdown, during which there will be slight changes, mainly allowing prepared food deliveries and the sale of cigarettes, both of which were previously prohibited. Some industries will be allowed to gradually start operating again, with strict restrictions regarding number of workers, social distancing, and PPE availability.

A decision which was expected this week on the reopening of schools and other educational institutions has been deferred to an indefinite date amid reports that many schools will not be ready for the required social distancing and sanitization processes; as well as concerns raised by both parents and teachers about the risks involved.

