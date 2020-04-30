New York's Cuomo assails politicizing of virus as data shows U.S. economy shrank

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused U.S. political leaders of dangerous partisanship in their response to the coronavirus pandemic, while new data on Wednesday confirmed that shutdowns to fight the outbreak had severely crippled the economy. Cuomo, a Democrat who has ridiculed Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for suggesting states stung by the crisis should be able to declare bankruptcy, said politicians should band together to save lives, not blame one another and hold up funds, ahead of a Nov. 3 U.S. election.

"The politicization of what we are going through in this country is extraordinarily dangerous," Cuomo told a briefing. "I've heard this music before. This is the music of a campaign season, this is the music of a rally, and balloons and 'It's us versus them' and 'We're good and they're bad' and that is poison right now as to where we are," he said.

New Commerce Department data showed the economy shrank at its sharpest pace in the first quarter since the 2007-2009 Great Recession as states imposed stay-at-home orders, ending the longest expansion in U.S. history. "The economy is in free fall, we could be approaching something much worse than a deep recession," said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "It's premature to talk about recovery at this moment, we are going to be seeing a lot of bankruptcies for small and medium sized businesses."

With millions of Americans out of jobs since the lockdowns went into effect and no overall federal plan beyond general guidelines issued by the White House on April 16, states and cities facing potential economic disaster have taken it upon themselves to decide when and how to ease restrictions, depending on their individual circumstances. Public health experts have urged caution, saying that a curtailment of social distancing without large-scale virus testing or the means to trace close contacts of infected individuals could trigger a second wave of infections.

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 60,000 on Wednesday and the outbreak will soon be deadlier than any flu season since 1967, according to a Reuters tally. For some business owners hoping to reopen, the toll is a reminder of measures that will need to be put in place as the economy restarts.

"I want my business to open, but I want a healthy balance," said Holly Smith, 48, in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, owner of the restaurant Designer Dawgs, which currently offers only takeout. But she added: "I feel like we've gone about this the wrong way. We've sheltered in place too long." Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was expected to unveil his plan to reopen on Wednesday, a day after his state reported a record-high 83 deaths and more than 700 new infections from the previous 24 hours on Tuesday.

Florida has been spared the worst of the pandemic but has still tallied more than 33,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including more than 1,200 deaths. 'THE RIGHT DIRECTION'

Cuomo, whose state is the worst affected of the 50 U.S. states with more than 23,000 dead, said New York will not reopen until certain metrics are met. But he said hospitalizations dropped in New York for a third week, while testing leapt to as much as 30,000 per day from 20,000 per day previously.

Neighboring New Jersey, the second worst-hit state, reported 474 patients were discharged from the hospital in the 24 hours before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, 48 more than checked in. "The trendline continues to point in the right direction," Governor Phil Murphy said, adding he was allowing state parks and golf courses to open from sunrise on Saturday.

There was other good news: three states had reported no new cases on Wednesday - Montana, Vermont and West Virginia. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, hailed as "highly significant" early results from a clinical trial showing that an experimental antiviral drug helped certain patients recover more quickly from COVID-19.

Fauci said Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir was likely to become the standard of care for the disease. 'IT'S CHANGED A LOT'

About a dozen states are making phased plans to reopen. Missouri, which has many rural areas as well as the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, plans to begin reopening businesses on May 4 when its stay-at-home orders expire, Governor Mike Parson said on Wednesday.

Missouri built its own model of how the virus would develop in the state and that helped it move forward, he said. President Donald Trump has granted sweeping protections to keep meat production going despite concerns by meatpacking workers, many of whom have been sickened by the coronavirus.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the union representing 6,500 federal food inspectors, voiced outrage over the executive order. "This administration seems more concerned with making good on its 'reopening America' slogan than protecting the health and safety of front-line workers and American consumers," national President Everett Kelley said in a statement. It said 137 federal inspectors had contracted the virus and two had died.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday unveiled a bill that would require a coronavirus supply czar oversee critical medical supplies. The bill also calls for a comprehensive testing plan that would include viral and antibody testing. Trump has said the testing onus rests with individual states.