86 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2524

86 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 2,524, said the State Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

86 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 2,524, said the State Health Department on Thursday. The tally includes 827 patients who have recovered from the disease while two deaths have also been reported, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 57.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 23,651 active cases while 8,324 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

