COVID-19 testing begins at Shrinagar medical college

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory at the Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Medical College, Shrinagar on Thursday. With the inauguration of the testing laboratory at the medical college in Shrinagar, it will be easy for the people of Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Tehri districts to give their samples, Rawat said. Laboratories will also be set up in Haridwar and Almora soon to ramp up the COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, he added.

COVID-19 testing has begun at the medical college in Shrinagar from Thursday and more than 100 samples will be tested there every day, Rawat, who inaugurated the laboratory online, said. As many as 5,602 sample reports have come in so far in Uttarakhand, of which 55 are positive. Thirty-six of the 55 positive persons have recovered, while there has been no death in the state due to the pandemic.