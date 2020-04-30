Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-ECB pushes inaugural The Hundred back to 2021

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:31 IST
Cricket-ECB pushes inaugural The Hundred back to 2021

The launch of The Hundred was postponed until 2021 on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to put its new limited overs experiment on hold. The innovative franchise-based league, including an American sports-style draft and featuring eight city-based men's and women's with names such as London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets, was scheduled to begin in mid-July.

Last week the ECB extended the suspension of all professional cricket in England until July 1. "The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game. Matches would have comprised 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

Bowlers would deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls and no more than 20 balls per game. The ECB has invested heavily in The Hundred, a competition it believes will attract a younger audience to the sport. The organisation said staging it without fans would have directly contradicted its goals.

Critics have suggested The Hundred's costs were prohibitive and that it would detract from the already-popular T20 Blast -- a competition involving every first class county. Running costs for the inaugural season have risen to a reported 35 million pounds ($43.69 million) before factoring in lucrative player payments.

A home broadcasting deal with Sky Sports is worth 36.5 million pounds but it was likely the competition would initially run at a loss, prompting criticism and even an inquiry by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Despite the delay, however, Harrison says the ECB remains firmly committed to the competition, saying it has the potential to help cricket recover from the financial impact of the pandemic that has cut off cash flows.

The 18 first-class counties were due to each receive 1.3 million pounds each from The Hundred. "As we emerge from the fallout of COVID-19, there will be an even greater need for The Hundred," he said.

"Our survival as a game, long-term, will be dependent on our ability to recover financially and continue our ambition to build on cricket's growing fan base. That need has not gone anyway, if anything, it is now more critical." According to the ECB, more than 180,000 tickets had been sold for matches scheduled in 2020, all of which will be refunded.

The domestic cricket calendar in England has been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. England's three-match home test series against West Indies scheduled for June and the women's T20I and ODI matches against India in June and July will also be moved.

Nine rounds of the English County Championship will be lost while the T20 Blast, which was due to start on May 28, will be pushed as late in the season as possible. ($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

None of us could see his face for last time: Daughter of COVID-19 victim

Seventeen-year-old Rita expected her father to be back soon from Safdarjung hospital where he was admitted on April 16 for high sugar levels and fever, but destiny had other plans as he passed away the next day and it was later found that h...

To Max the pup in Malaysia, with love from vets in Kerala

Max had a rare birth defect, which needed an operation as he battled for life in Malaysia. About 3,000 kms away, a team of doctors in Keralas Wayanad, carried out a tele-guided surgery TGS on Max, saving the life of the two-month old pup. M...

Nepal nationals sent home via border bridges in U'khand

Around 1,352 Nepal nationals stuck here due to the lockdown were on Thursday allowed to cross over to their country through the border bridges at Jhoola ghat, Charcha and Balakon in Pithoragarh district. The Nepalese kept in six camps made ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip after grim jobless claims data

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes dipped on Thursday as a grim U.S. jobless claims report took the shine off a strong month for stock markets globally, but encouraging quarterly earnings reports from Facebook and Tesla supported the Nasdaq.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020