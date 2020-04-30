Namibia re-opens businesses, borders to remain close

Namibia will start to ease nationwide restrictions on movement from next Tuesday, allowing economic activity under strict monitoring, President Hage Geingob said on Thursday Namibia has so far seen 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with no deaths.

Geingob said in a televised speech that from midnight on Monday, May 4, Namibia would enter stage two of a four-stage plan. People will be permitted to travel domestically while wearing face masks at all times. Returning Namibians will be allowed to re-enter the country, subject to screening on entry and quarantine for 14 days, but borders will remain closed for non-Namibians.

Businesses and productive activities can reopen. Shopping malls, shops and restaurants will continue operating on a take-away basis. The buying and selling of liquor with more than 3 per cent alcohol content remain prohibited.