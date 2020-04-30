Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Teams face major blow if Tour de France not held - Riis

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:30 IST
Cycling-Teams face major blow if Tour de France not held - Riis

Professional cycling would be left in dire straits if there were no return to competitive racing this year with a potentially catastrophic impact on teams, former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis warned on Thursday.

Competitive racing has been suspended until August, impacting on the three Grand Tour events with the Tour de France postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20 and new dates still needing to be set for the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana. Riis said he was confident the races would still go ahead but also conceded that the COVID-19 pandemic could yet lead to further postponements and hand the sport a major blow.

“It’s important for all that racing continues as quickly as possible but it is particularly important that the Tour de France goes ahead,” said the Dane, now manager and co-owner of NTT Pro Cycling Team, one of 19 on the World Tour. “It is the biggest race and the race that gives the sport its biggest exposure. I’m a believer that it is possible, if it held under the right circumstances. There is a lot of hope that it will go ahead but in the end we have to trust the decision makers,” he told a virtual news conference on Thursday.

The Tour is the biggest event on road cycling’s calendar and the sport’s most lucrative race by far. Pushing back its dates from July impacts on the Vuelta in Spain, which will now start later in the year, and a slot must be found for the Giro d’Italia, originally scheduled for May.

“I think there is space on this year’s calendar for all three tours but it will be pretty hectic.” It would be a major blow to professional cycling if they did not go ahead, Riis added.

“There is a lot of fear and uncertainty for teams who might be forced to merge or even to fold. But we have to accept that people losing their jobs is happening in all aspects of society at the moment.” (Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brace up for post-coronavirus world: Telangana Minister KTR tells officials

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday conducted a review meeting with senior officials of IT and Industries Departments in Hyderabad to discuss the emerging situation in the post-coronavirus world. Every one of us should brace up for a...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3515, three deaths reported on Thursday: Govt.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3515, three deaths reported on Thursday Govt....

Maha: Marathwada's COVID-19 cases cross 200-mark

The number of COVID-19 patients in eight districts of Marathwada crossed the 200-mark on Thursday, with the addition of 53 patients in the region, officials said. Of the total 225 COVID-19 cases found so far in Marathwada, as many as 177 ar...

COVID-19 case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad; 12 die

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said. With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020