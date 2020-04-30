Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:53 IST
Pfizer aims for 10-20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by end-2020

Pfizer aims to make 10-20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNtech by the end of 2020 for emergency use should it pass tests, the U.S. drugmaker's head of vaccines said on Thursday. The companies, whose project relies on messenger RNA technology never before used in an approved vaccine, have dosed the first humans in Germany and hope to begin a U.S. trial soon, pending regulators' blessing.

Pfizer, BioNtech and other companies are racing to develop a vaccine, since there are currently no approved treatments and only mixed results of medicines under study against the virus. Britain's AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had joined with the University of Oxford on a vaccine project also being tested in volunteers.

Making millions of doses within just months, as Pfizer hopes, would mark almost unprecedented speed and require swift regulatory action. "Of course we need to see and wait to see how the vaccine's efficacy and safety is demonstrated, hopefully in the coming months," Nanette Cocero, global head of Pfizer Vaccines, said on a call organised by Geneva-based industry group International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (IFPMA).

"Assuming that is demonstrated, we are looking to ramp up manufacturing rather quickly to have around 10 to 20 million doses by the end of this year, which are expected to then of course be used in an emergency type of setting." Other drugmakers testing more than 70 COVID-19 vaccine candidates include Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, and smaller projects like at Bern's Inselspital hospital in Switzerland.

SHOTS ON GOAL Countries are risking billions on projects that may prove unsuccessful, out of desperation for a preventative treatment for a virus that has killed more than 200,000 people and lamed the global economy.

Merck Chief Patient Officer Julie Gerberding, a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said many perils remain. The novel coronavirus, still a mystery to scientists, may evolve, rendering an initially successful vaccine ineffective, she said.

"We have multiple shots on goal," said Gerberding. "Most of them will not cross the finish line, but I'm really very optimistic that a few will." Questions also linger over who will get a vaccine first, with potentially painful allocation decisions inevitable.

"We do not want to run lotteries on who gets medicines," IPFMA director Thomas Cueni said. "It will be challenging to ramp up production at such a speed that we will be able to service the world, from day one."

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Half of Telecom Italia staff to work remotely in cautious approach after lockdown -document

Telecom Italia TIM will keep just over half of its staff working from home when Italys biggest phone group begins a gradual reopening of its offices across Italy next week, company documents seen by Reuters showed. Italy, the original epice...

Doping-WADA hands over findings on Russian drug cheats

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Thursday its investigation into 298 Russian athletes targeted in a doping probe has been completed and the findings passed onto international federations for further action. Code named Operation LIM...

Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed Indias next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expec...

Soccer-Liverpool 'disappointed' by mayor's comments on ending the season

Premier League leaders Liverpool said they were disappointed by the citys mayor saying the season should not be re-started even behind closed doors because of the risk of fans gathering outside Anfield. Liverpool were 25 points clear of clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020