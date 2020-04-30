Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with the new coronavirusReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:27 IST
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal.
Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.
