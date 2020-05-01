Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Chile, strangers write letters to offer hope to coronavirus patients in hospital

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:53 IST
In Chile, strangers write letters to offer hope to coronavirus patients in hospital

With social distancing in full force and people retreating into digital worlds, a Chilean hospital has reintroduced letter writing as a way to comfort its coronavirus-stricken patients.

Nurse Laura Debesa, from the critical care unit of capital Santiago's San Borja hospital, said she had heard about an initiative in Spain in which strangers wrote to patients starting with the lines: "I don't know you but...." Debesa thought a similar scheme might provide comfort for her charges after the hospital banned visitors because of the outbreak.

She set up an email account to receive letters, which she stipulated should start with the phrase: "Hello, how are you? I am writing to you because I want to keep you company." With a little help from local media and social networks, the idea went viral. As of Wednesday, 1,700 letters had been written by children, the elderly, and people confined to their homes, from all over the country and from Chileans living abroad.

Jorge Wilhelm, the hospital director, said it was proof that "situations like this also bring out the best in us." Debesa said many of the letters had reduced her patients to tears.

"The response that we've had has been so lovely and so huge, we never expected the number of letters that have poured in," she told Reuters TV. "There are a couple of patients who have been hospitalized for quite some time... and they ask for a letter each day. A patient we had discharged last week took her letter home with her, she had been so thrilled to receive it."

Every letter is absolutely unique, Debesa said. "Everyone has their different way of seeing things, their different beliefs," she said. "Some people don't believe in anything but send positive energy, others believe in God, others in the strength of the earth. There's such diversity, it's lovely to see." In cases where patients are seriously ill, or infirm, the nurses read the letters to them.

More than 15,000 cases and 200 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported in Chile since the outbreak began at the start of March.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab: Trump

The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. Yes...

Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Raj Shukla to head ARTRAC

Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair. This is the only tri-services operational command and focuses mainly on amphibious warfare. Lt Gen Pande is currently posted at the Army H...

Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Online interviews conducted for temporary nurse vacancies under Northern Railway, Moradabad

Interviews for 36 temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway Moradabad were held via video conferencing on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Rekha, an official said, Candidates were given option of online interview in view of coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020