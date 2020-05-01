Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan to decide whether to extend state of emergency as early as Monday - broadcaster NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:07 IST
Japan to decide whether to extend state of emergency as early as Monday - broadcaster NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Japan will formally decide as early as Monday whether to extend its nationwide state of emergency, public broadcaster NHK reported, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned citizens to prepare for a "drawn-out battle" against the coronavirus. The nationwide state of emergency is set to expire on May 6 and the government is planning to extend the emergency for about a month, sources have told Reuters.

Some countries are restarting business activity after closures and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus, even as Japan has seen far fewer infections and deaths than hot spots in the United States and Europe. But the Japanese government has called for vigilance during the long Golden Week holiday - normally a peak travel period - that runs through May 6, calling on people to stay home and reduce contact with others.

The government will make a formal decision on the state of emergency as soon as Monday after convening a meeting of experts on the virus, NHK said on Friday, without citing sources. At Friday's meeting, the experts said it was desirable for Japan to keep its current framework of coronavirus containment policies until the number of new infections fell to a certain unspecified level, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

The experts also said some regions needed to keep strict restrictions in place while others could start to ease them, Nishimura quoted them as saying. Abe told reporters on Thursday that it would be hard to return to everyday life on May 7.

He initially declared the emergency on April 7, for Tokyo and several other prefectures after a jump in infections, and later extended it nationwide. The emergency gives governors greater power to tell people to stay at home and ask businesses to close, but it does not mandate penalties in most cases for non-compliance, relying instead on social pressure and respect for authority.

Japan has had more than 14,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 436 deaths, according to an NHK tally. Of the confirmed cases, more than 4,000 were in Tokyo, with 46 new ones on Thursday. Tokyo has seen a decline in daily reported cases since hitting a peak of 201 on April 17, with further falls into double digits this week, but the city's Governor Yuriko Koike has warned residents not to be complacent.

There are also worries that Japan's low testing regime has undercounted many coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tarun Bajaj takes over as Economic Affairs Secretary

Tarun Bajaj, an old hand at the Finance Ministry, on Friday assumed charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary. He comes back to North Block at a time when the economy is facing headwinds due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.Prior to taki...

WADA hands over findings of doping probe on 298 Russian athletes to international federations

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has completed its investigation on 298 Russian athletes targeted in a doping probe and passed the findings onto international federations for further action on Thursday. The WADAs independent Intelligence a...

MP govt appoints 7 IAS officers for return of stranded people

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed seven senior Indian Administrative Service IAS officers to ensure the safe return of people from the state, who are currently stranded in other parts of the country due the lockdown. These officer...

Older people with persistent insomnia symptoms more likely to remain depressed, study finds

Lack of sleep has long been considered a potential risk factor for mood disorders. According to a new study, older people with depression, who also experience persistent and worsening sleep disturbances, are at much higher risk of remaining...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020