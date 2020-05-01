Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya villagers aid quarantined families, leave no room for stigmatisation

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:55 IST
Meghalaya villagers aid quarantined families, leave no room for stigmatisation

In a show of camaraderie, residents of a village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district have come to the aid of other villagers who have been quarantined after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient. A young woman from Mawtharia, a village of 70 households, contacted the disease while working as domestic help for Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang, the only person to die of COVID-19 in Meghalaya so far.

The woman has been sent to a COVID-19 hospital in Shillong while 35 persons from 18 households, including her family members, have been home quarantined. Their samples have tested negative for the disease, village headman B Suting said. The 'dorbar' or village committee has taken it upon itself to provide food, water and other essential commodities to the home quarantined families by maintaining social distancing and also ensure that they are not stigmatised, he said.

Their initiatives have also been praised by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. "A sense of responsibility came to our minds upon hearing that there is a COVID-19 patient from our village. In fact, most of our village now looks like a quarantine centre as 18 families have been placed under home isolation," Suting told PTI.

The village headman said he had called up the emergency helpline number and informed the Block Development Office, following which necessary isolation procedures were undertaken. "The swift response of the Health officials and Mylliem Block Development Officer (BDO) Peter Passah helped us avert a potentially dangerous situation," he said.

Suting said he is optimistic that the COVID-19 patient from the village will recover. M Kurkalang of Ka Sengbhalang ki Kynthei, a women welfare organisation, praised the village committee for handling the situation effectively.

"They took care of the families leaving no room for stigmatisation. They supplied food, water and other essential commodities to the affected families by maintaining social distancing," she said. The villagers have formed a COVID-19 committee to strictly implement the quarantine measures. The local youths are monitoring the movement of people in the village and ensuring that the residents follow the lockdown norms, wear masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene, BDO Peter Passah said.

ASHA workers are monitoring the health of the home quarantined persons, Passah added..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

French rail company SNCF expects 3 bln euro coronavirus revenue hit

Frances state-owned SNCF railways company estimates it will lose at least 3 billion euros 3.3 billion in revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Les Echos daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Strikes over gov...

Younus Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar for speaking "bitter truth" about PCB

Former Pakistan skipper Younus Khan has backed speedster Shoaib Akhtar who lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB for not taking serious action against people involved in match-fixing. Taking to Twitter Khan wrote, What a befitting an...

Oil prices climb on start of output cuts, US inventories lower than feared

Oil prices rose on Friday, extending the previous sessions gains, as major producers began output cuts to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic while data showed U.S. crude inventories grew less than expected. ...

London stocks slide as Trump threatens China

London-listed stocks fell on Friday as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. The FTSE 100 was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020