China's Hubei to lower emergency coronavirus response level -Xinhua

China's Hubei to lower emergency coronavirus response level -XinhuaReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:30 IST
China's central province of Hubei will lower its coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to second-highest level from Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday, citing a local official.
The virus was first detected in the province's capital Wuhan in late 2019.
