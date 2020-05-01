Nigeria Health Minister calls on State to expedite efforts in Isolation, Treatment Centres

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:51 IST
The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has called on State Governments to expedite efforts in setting up Isolation and Treatment Centres in their States in order to meet their obligations to their people as cases are expected to rise in the coming days as more testing ramps up.

Dr Ehanire made it known that as of the 29th of April, 2020, no less than 1532 have been confirmed to have contacted COVID-19, with a record 825 tests done and 195 new cases identified. He appealed to Members of the National Assembly and their State counterparts to get involved in the disease surveillance and notification efforts in their constituencies, as well as actively support the drive to rapidly increase bed spaces for Isolation and treatment.

The Minister said that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had completed plans to kick-start training and capacity building of Intensive Care workforce for various parts of the country while enjoining the citizenry to adhere to public health advisory and guidelines from the Ministry, as these measures are critical and integral parts of the strategy to ease restrictions on the 4th of May.

