U'khand: Coronavirus positive woman dies at AIIMS Rishikesh

PTI | Dehradun/Rishikesh | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:00 IST
A COVID-19 positive woman died at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Friday with the state health department in Dehradun attributing the death to "sudden reduced blood flow to the heart". The 56-year-old woman from Nainital was admitted to AIIMS on April 22 after suffering a brain stroke and had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the facility Madhur Uniyal said.

The state health department in a bulletin in Dehradun said the death was not caused by coronavirus. "The woman died of ventricular tachycardia secondary to ACS (acute coronary syndrome). In simple terms, it means sudden reduced blood flow to the heart," it said. After suffering stroke, the woman was admitted to a hospital in Nainital and later shifted to a hospital in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She was then referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Earlier in the day, Uniyal had said that the woman died of multiple organ failure. When asked whether the woman died of COVID-19, Uniyal did not give a direct reply saying she was also suffering from other diseases and several of her vital organs had stopped working before her death.

