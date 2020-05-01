One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Pondy, tally rises to four

A 51-year-old man from Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told PTI that during a door-to-door survey in the region, the health team found the resident to be positive for the disease.

The patient had returned froma gulf country and details of the date of his return could not be known immediately. He has been admitted to the government general hospital in Mahe, the official said.

Meanwhile, a release from JIPMER said that two people who had accompanied the 64-year-old woman, a cancer patientfrom Cuddalore district admitted for COVID 19 treatment on Thursday, have also tested positive for the infection and been isolated. The number of active cases in JIPMER is now three and they are all from Tamil Nadu, the release said.