83 pc COVID-19 patients in Maha are asymptomatic, 20 pc cured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:12 IST
As much as 83 per cent of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic, and 20 per cent ofthem have recovered, health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Friday. The mortality rate of the epidemic has come down to 3.5 per cent in the state, while the doubling rate of patients is more than the national average, he said in a press release here.

Of the 36 districts of Maharashtra,14 are in red zone (signifying high rate of spread of infection), 16 in the orange and six in the green zone, he told reporters in Jalna. In Mumbai, a special 2,000-beds facility has been created where senior citizens with comorbidities (existing health conditions) living in densely populated areas could be quarantined after screening, if needed, Tope said.

The state has 733 containment zones at present, he said. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to more than 10,000.

