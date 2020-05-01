COVID-19: 24 new cases in Karnataka, total infections at 589

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the number of infections in the state to 589, the health department said on Friday, as the Bengaluru corporation made wearing of face masks in public and work spaces compulsory in the city besides banning spitting, urinating and littering in public areas. As of 5:00 PM on May 1, cumulatively 589 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state andit includes 22 deaths and 251 discharges,a department bulletin said.

It said, out of 315 active cases, 306 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 9 are in ICU. Twenty-two patients, who have recovered, were discharged on Friday.

Meanwhile, three districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru urban, Mysuru and Bengaluru rural- figure in the red zone, according to the list released by the Centre. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India has issued list of red, orange and green districts for the week after May 3 and the necessary action that should be initiated in these areas as part of containment action plans, the bulletin said.

In Karnataka of the total 30 districts, 3 districts are in red zone, 13 in orange and 14 in green, it said. Out of 24 new cases confirmed in the state on Friday- eight are from Mandya district.

Three of them have travel history to Mumbai, five others are contacts of a COVID-19 patient. Of the remaining- six are from Davangere, three from Raibhag in Belagavi, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi, and one each from Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura and Hubballi.

While most of these cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, one each are with history of SARI and Influenza Like Illness (ILI). From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru urban with 141 cases, followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 70.

Out of total 252 patients discharged maximum 69 are from Bengaluru urban, 64 from Mysuru, twelve from Kalaburagi. A total of 64,898 samples were tested, 4,742 tested on Friday alone.

So far 61,855 samples have returned as negative, and out of them 4,406 were reported negative today. Director, Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a circular on screening of ILI and SARI cases at Fever Clinics to all the districts, directing them to ensure that all such cases should be subjected for swab test as per standard operating procedure for COVID test.

Commissioner, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has issued orders on making mandatory wearing of face mask, proper disposal of used masks and gloves, and has banned spitting, urinating, littering and any kind of related public nuisance, which will be considered as public offence. Those violating the orders will be penalized Rs.1000 the first time and Rs.2000 on second and subsequent violations, it said.